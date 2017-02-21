"Not My President's Day" Protestors: Eggs thrown from pickup truck

Two women participating in the Atlanta version of nationwide protests on President's Day told police they were struck by eggs during the event.

Police said two women participating in the march told them three men in a Chevy Silverado pickup truck with a brush guard on the front threw eggs at marchers near the intersection of Peachtree and West Paces Ferry.

"I took one for the team, and that's really nothing compared to what's going on around the country," one of the women said.

On Monday, protests, dubbed "Not My President's Day", took place across the country. In Atlanta, demonstrators marched from the Midtown Arts MARTA station to Lenox Square mall in Buckhead.

Police said a woman who was pushing her 2-year-old son in his stroller told them the men hit the stroller with an egg. She said another woman was struck by an egg in the back of the neck but didn't stop to report it.

CNN spoke to that woman, who said that the attack, which she said was perpetrated by a group of teens, appeared to have been politically motivated.

Police said they have photos of the suspect vehicle, as well as its tag number but have not yet released it.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

