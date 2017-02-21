Gainesville airport could get runway, terminal upgrades

Gainesville officials could soon approve funding for runway and terminal upgrades at the Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport.

The Gainesville Times reports that the City Council is expected to address a resolution Tuesday that would commit the city to its share of a 50 percent local match of a $500,000 federal grant to upgrade its almost 75-year-old airport terminal building.

Under the terms of the Appalachian Regional Commission grant, Gainesville and Hall County would equally split the $250,000 local match required.

Grant money would go toward making the bathrooms at the terminal building wheelchair-accessible, improving the conference area and making other cosmetic improvements

Airport manager Terry Palmer told officials last week that these short-term improvements are necessary while the city considers plans of perhaps building a new terminal building.

