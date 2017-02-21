Extinguished pilot lights led to gas smell, Towers HS evacuation

Towers HS in Decatur was evacuated Tuesday morning due to a possible gas leak, officials told CBS46.

About 1,100 students attend the school on Brookcrest Circle in DeKalb County. Around 7:43 a.m., someone reported they smelled gas, leading to the evacuation but, when officials went inside, they didn't find a leak.

They found three pilot lights that had gone out, allowing the gas to escape into the C-Wing of the building.

DeKalb County fire crews cleared the scene, but classes have not yet resumed after the evacuation.

CBS46 is seeking more information and will update you as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.