22 arrested, some with alleged gang ties in Gwinnett County investigation

Twenty-two people are in custody after police in Gwinnett County arrested them on a number of drug charges and said they may be tied to gang activity.

Police arrested the 22 people following a two-month-long investigation they dubbed "Operation Water Hazard". Many of the arrests took place on February 9 after police, along with a number of other agencies responded to a duplex on Club Drive in Lawrenceville.

Gwinnett County Police Chief Butch Ayers said, “We believe that this operation sends a clear message to would be offenders that this type of criminal activity will not be tolerated in Gwinnett County because we strongly value the safety and quality of life of our citizens.”

The operation reportedly began after a man was shot in the chest at the duplex and grew as police said they uncovered gang and drug activity at the location.

Twelve people were arrested on February 9 during the raids and another 10 were arrested as the operation went on.

Police seized Cocaine, Xanax, Marijuana, Hydrocodone, Tramadol and seven firearms during that raid. They said over 30 felony arrest warrants have been obtained and gang charges are pending for some of the people who were arrested.

An arrest warrant was also taken out for a man who failed to register as a sex offender from Michigan.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.