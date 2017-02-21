J.Cole to bring "4 Your Eyez Only" tour to Atlanta

Multi-platinum selling rapper J.Cole will bring his "4 Your Eyez Only" tour to the Infinite Energy Center August 11.

The tour will kick off in South Carolina, with a run of thirteen small shows before heading to several Live Nation arenas.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, February 21 at noon local time through Thursday, February 23 at 10 p.m. local time.

Tickets for the August 11th show go on sale this Friday, February 24th, at www.InfiniteEnergyCenter.com, the arena box office or by calling 770-626-2464.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.