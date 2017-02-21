An open letter to Senators Johnny Isakson and David Perdue

Opinions expressed during “Just A Minute” are not necessarily those of CBS46 News or its employees. If you want to comment, visit the page of the post you'd like to respond to to the left or reach us on Facebook. @CBS46.
The city of New Orleans is in the process of removing four Confederate monuments largely due to the discrimination and oppression such symbols represent.More >
No matter where you fall on the political spectrum you should find this news very disturbing.More >
As President Trump prepares to build the “big beautiful” border wall between the U.S. and Mexico a new rallying cry emerges from opponents, it involves migrating wild animals.More >
Kudos to Gwinnett Police Chief Ayers. It’s happened again.More >
With all the noise going on over Syria, North Korea, Russia, and Iran, sometimes the leadership of some of the people behind the events of the day are lost.More >
William Taggart, interim President of Morehouse College in Atlanta has passed away after suffering an apparent aneurysm.More >
One person is hospitalized after being shot following an argument at a gas station in Acworth late Wednesday night.More >
Tempers flared at a meeting Wednesday night about a proposed grocery store. Neighbors say they don’t want it.More >
Federal agents are on the hunt for those responsible for circulating counterfeit pills in Central Georgia that have led to several deaths and hospitalizations and now the epidemic is closing in on metro Atlanta.More >
An Adairsville police officer was arrested after being accused of assaulting his wife. The incident occurred Tuesday morning in the 200 block of Jeep Street in Calhoun.More >
