Athens Clarke County firefighter fatally injured in off-duty accident

By La-Keya Stinchcomb, Digital Producer
Source: Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services
ATHENS, GA (CBS46) -

Athens-Clarke County fire officials announced one of their own has died from serious injuries in an off-duty accident.

Firefighter II Matt Hughs passed away Tuesday, according to social media posts.

