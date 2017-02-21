11-year-old bitten by dog in DeKalb County

An 11-year-old boy is recovering from his injuries following a dog attack in DeKalb County, Tuesday morning. The incident occurred in the 1700 block of McKenzie Drive.

Samuel English was bitten on the leg by a pitbull mix that got out of a fenced backyard while he was walking his brother to the bus stop. The bite was not considered serious; however, the victim was taken to Egleston Children's Hospital.

“The dog broke the gate and had come running at me and I tried to juke it and when I started running I slipped and it started biting me,” English said.

Neighbors said they have seen the dog running loose in the neighborhood before and contacted Animal Control.

They need to do something about these dogs,” neighbor Dorothy Marshall said. “The dog was across the street when he saw me and he just took off straight for me.”

“My opinion is they need to try and find the owner and see why that dog is running loose,” neighbor Willie Jackson said.

The owner of the 1-year-old dog, Timon Jefferson, relinquished the dog to Animal Control where it will be kept in quarantine for 10 days before being turned over to the shelter. Jefferson said the dog was in his home when he left for work and he's not sure how it got out.

“I’m not sure, my kids might have let her out to feed her,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson also said he planned to visit the young boy who was injured.

“I apologized to the mother and I’ll be over there later to go see him,” Jefferson said.

