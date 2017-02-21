Protesters hold "town hall meeting" on sidewalk in front of Georgia senator's office

Demonstrators upset about the policies of President Donald Trump staged an "alternate town hall meeting" in downtown Atlanta Tuesday in an attempt to pressure Georgia's two Republican U.S. senators to listen to their points of view.

The event, organized by Georgia Alliance for Social Justice and MoveOn.org, was held on the sidewalk in front of the building on Peachtree Street that houses the Atlanta office of U.S. Sen. David Perdue. The protest featured two empty chairs to highlight the fact that Perdue and Sen. Johnny Isakson were absent.

Both senators were unable to attend, according to their spokespersons.

"This is the first we have seen about this," said Amanda Maddox, a spokeswoman for Isakson.

Maddox issued the following statement:

“In order to ensure that Georgians’ voices are heard and reflected in the operation of our office, U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson periodically holds town hall meetings for Georgia residents via telephone. Georgians can sign up to participate in an upcoming telephone town hall meeting here: https://www.isakson.senate.gov/public/index.cfm?p=subscribe. They can also email Senator Isakson using our website webform here: https://www.isakson.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/email-me. Additionally, constituents can contact Senator Isakson via Twitter @SenatorIsakson."

Caroline Vanvick, a spokeswoman for Perdue, was well aware of the protest in advance. It's the fifth protest in front of Perdue's office since the inauguration of President Trump. She said staff members from Perdue's office had cordial meetings with the protesters on prior occasions.

Vanvick provided the following statement:

"Senator Perdue proudly represents over 10 million Georgians and appreciates feedback from anyone who calls, visits, writes, and emails our offices to voice their concerns."

Janel Green, an organizer of the mock town hall meeting, acknowledged that she knew in advance that neither senator would be available to attend. She said the event is meant to put public pressure on the senators in an attempt to secure a face-to-face meeting with them.

“We’re not anti-Senator Perdue or anti-Senator Isakson. We want to have a dialogue. Some of the conversations that we’ve had with the staff, actually I’ve enjoyed. And I think that our perspective is we’re always trying to find common ground," Green said. “This isn’t about protest, and this isn’t about embarrassing a senator. This is about the constituents wanting to communicate those important concerns with their elected representatives.”

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.