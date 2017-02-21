Protesters hold "town hall meeting" on sidewalk in front of Georgia senator's office

A man was killed Thursday afternoon after a crash involving a MARTA bus and a motorcycle.More >
A man was killed Thursday afternoon after a crash involving a MARTA bus and a motorcycle.More >
Officials say a young person is suspected of setting off fireworks inside a Publix in Atlanta.More >
Officials say a young person is suspected of setting off fireworks inside a Publix in Atlanta.More >
Midtown Alliance is proposing safety changes on Piedmont Avenue for pedestrians and cyclistMore >
Midtown Alliance is proposing safety changes on Piedmont Avenue for pedestrians and cyclistMore >
Protesters gathered in front of Atlanta's Immigration and Customs Enforcement office Thursday to call for the closure of two Georgia detention facilities that held immigrant detainees before their deaths last week.More >
Protesters gathered in front of Atlanta's Immigration and Customs Enforcement office Thursday to call for the closure of two Georgia detention facilities that held immigrant detainees before their deaths last week.More >
The historic city of College Park has been awarded the distinguished Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.More >
The historic city of College Park has been awarded the distinguished Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.More >
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >
Some metro Atlanta parents refused to hold back, speaking out about significantly lower test scores across the Henry County School District.More >
Some metro Atlanta parents refused to hold back, speaking out about significantly lower test scores across the Henry County School District.More >
Georgia middle school students screamed in science class as a teacher and a staff member got into a fist fight right in front of their desks.More >
Georgia middle school students screamed in science class as a teacher and a staff member got into a fist fight right in front of their desks.More >
A security officer is being criticized for snatching a ball away from a 6 year-old boy during the Braves game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at SunTrust Park Wednesday night.More >
A security officer is being criticized for snatching a ball away from a 6 year-old boy during the Braves game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at SunTrust Park Wednesday night.More >
A man was arrested in Cobb County early Thursday and charged with 23 counts of animal cruelty.More >
A man was arrested in Cobb County early Thursday and charged with 23 counts of animal cruelty.More >