Mayor's Office: Atlanta's chief procurement officer relieved of duties

CBS46 has learned the chief procurement officer for the city of Atlanta was fired Tuesday afternoon, the same day federal officials seized items from his office.

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed's office released the following statement:

The City of Atlanta announced today that Adam Smith, Chief Procurement Officer, has been relieved of his duties effective immediately. Chief Counsel Angela Hinton will serve as Interim Chief Procurement Officer until a permanent replacement is named.”

FBI agents served a subpoena Tuesday from the U.S. Attorney's Office during which a few items from Smith's office were seized, according to sources.

CBS46 has been searching through more than a million pages of documents released in the case and found Smith's signature on contracts involving E.R. Mitchell and Charles Richards. Both businessmen have pleaded guilty to paying bribes in order to secure city contracts. Smith has not been charged.

Smith was appointed to his position in 2003 by then-mayor Shirley Franklin. He is a lawyer and former partner at the business law group Holland & Knight. He has also served on the city's ethics board.

"He's a key official, he was let go, and he's in the middle of what we otherwise know to be a serious and significant bribery case," former FBI agent Vic Hartman told CBS46 News. "Certainly it's extremely coincidental, if not worse."

Hartman is now in private practice and is not involved in the Atlanta bribery case.

