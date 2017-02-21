'Bring It On' the movie becomes reality for one HBCU

If you have ever seen the classic teen movie, Bring It On, you know all about "spirit fingers" and the lack of all-black competition cheerleading squads across the globe.

This weekend, an all-black cheer squad from Georgia brought the movie to life and made history by becoming the first HBCU to win CheerSport Nationals.

We didn't know we were making history we were just having fun , working hard and making memories ???? #CHEERSPORT2017 #savannahstate #Champs4L pic.twitter.com/NwCheMDLBy — Gorgeous (@Gemyaaa) February 20, 2017

The cheer squad from Savannah State University claimed first place at the event in Atlanta. But the team made history not once, but twice with this victory.

The squad, consisting of 12 women and 1 man, was not only the first HBCU to win but it is also the first team at Savannah State to bring this type of award back to the school.

This was Savannah State's first appearance in the CheerSport Nationals since 2013.

