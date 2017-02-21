MARTA seeks improvement suggestions from customers

For some people MARTA works.

"I live in the city so it's convenient for me," rider Jocelyn Smith said.

But still she sees room for improvement.

"The city is expanding so with the city expanding you can see we keep building things we are going to need to expand that as well," Smith said.

Those issues are what MARTA officials want to hear. That's why they are bringing pop ups to area stations to get customer input on where to use money approved by taxpayers in 2016. It will be an estimated $2.6 billion over 40 years.

"We want to make sure we get it right and an important part of that is going out in the community and asking folks for their input about what they'd like to see us do with that money," MARTA board of directors chairman Robbie Ashe said.

Ashe explained by talking with riders and getting suggestions they can give people what they want for their tax dollars.

