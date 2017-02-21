Doraville officer involved in wreck - CBS46 News

Doraville officer involved in wreck

By WGCL Digital Team
DORAVILLE, GA (CBS46) -

A Doraville police officer was involved in an accident early Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred just after 12:30 a.m. near Buford Highway and Stewart Road in Doraville.

There were no injuries in the accident.

Officials did not say who caused the accident.

