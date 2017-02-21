Daycare owner accidentally left child in van for hours

A daycare owner in Floyd County is facing child cruelty charges after police say a child with special needs was left in a school van for hours.

The incident occurred at the Super Kids Early Learning Center in Rome.

Police say it was an unfortunate accident, but for a mother that is no excuse.

"You could be very remorseful, but a kid could have gotten hurt," says Fantashya Gibson, whose son attends the learning center. "A kid went walking off. Anybody could have picked that kid up, anybody could run that kid over."

She's upset after learning the owner of the daycare, Debra McDaniel, forgot a boy with special needs inside the school bus. Police say the 5-year-old boy was accidentally left alone in the van for up to two hours.

I checked with investigators and they say McDaniel didn't check the van after dropping off all the kids. She drove the van home and the little boy was in the back asleep.

The police report says hours later a city worker found him wandering the street.

I researched and found out McDaniel was driving the van since an employee called out sick. Police say McDaniel was remorseful and admitted she was at fault.

Parents think McDaniel should have been more careful.

We also checked with police and found out McDaniel has no prior record and the daycare has not been cited in the past.

