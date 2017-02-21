Lawmakers consider banning unsolicited checks

There is a new development in a story Better Call Harry has been following since last fall.

A Georgia State Senate committee will hold a hearing Wednesday on a bill that would ban lenders from mailing unsolicited checks. The checks are real and the practice is regulated by the Georgia Insurance Commissioner.

But the checks are in fact loans that may come with exorbitant interest rates.

Better Call Harry profiled an elderly Henry County couple who didn't understand the checks were loans and are being sued for default. Now that couple will appear at the hearing.

Better Call Harry has this report.

