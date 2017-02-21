In spite of rain, drought lingers with potential to get worse

Weather and water experts are warning it will take a sustained period of rain fall to prevent parts of north Georgia from falling into a level three, severe drought this spring and summer. Currently, metro Atlanta is in a level two drought.

The heightening of that classification would likely have implications on homeowners and businesses, especially farmers.

“The farmers in north Georgia take a much bigger hit,” said Glenn Page, General Manager of the Cobb Marietta Water Authority.

“There will start to be a broader economic impact when we get to level three, if we get there,” he said.

North Georgia has been in a drought since the summer of 2016, and Page said conditions have only moderately improved this winter following January’s rain fall.

“People need to be aware,” he said. “We are still here at a level two drought response.”

