Gwinnett Co. commissioner slips out of meeting before public comment

Some Gwinnett County residents are making sure Commissioner Tommy Hunter knows exactly how they feel about him. At Tuesday's commissioners meeting, dozens of people once again protested Hunter's comments about Congressman John Lewis.

Hunter called Lewis a "racist pig" on Facebook and just recently, a hearing officer said an ethics complaint against Hunter will move forward.

(MORE: Ethics complaint filed against Gwinnett County commissioner)

One-by-one, Gwinnett County residents went up to a podium to let commissioners know how they feel about Hunter.

"He just needs to do what's right and ethical and resign," said one citizen.

The crowd wanted to speak directly to Hunter but as soon as they lined up for public comment he ditched the meeting.

Gwinnett County Chairman Charlotte Nash told the crowd he had left for the day.

"I’m glad you shared what he actually is doing," said another demonstrator. "He’s ducking the public because he just doesn’t want to hear what anyone has to say."

Demonstrators had plenty to say at Tuesday's meeting and they plan to keep the heat on Hunter and other commissioners who wont call for his resignation.

