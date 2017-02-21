Pickup truck damaged in DeKalb County accident - CBS46 News

Pickup truck damaged in DeKalb County accident

By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
LITHONIA, GA (CBS46) -

Injuries were reported in a DeKalb County accident early Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred on Covington Highway and Lithonia Industrial Boulevard in Lithonia.

A pickup truck appeared to be in a ditch and was seen with a lot of front-end damage.

No additional information was provided on the accident.

