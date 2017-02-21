Gwinnett County to replace Harbins Road bridge

Gwinnett County commissioners approved a $2.9 million contract to replace the Harbins Road bridge over Jackson Creek in Lilburn.

The announcement was made in a news release sent to CBS46.

The project will also include a new sidewalk on both sides of Harbins Road from U.S. Highway 29 to Dickens Road, according to the release.

Gutter and drainage improvements will also be made.

"This project not only addresses flooding concerns, but also fills in the sidewalks along Harbins Road," said District 2 Commissioner Lynette Howard.

Commissioners say the project is being funded by the 2014 SPLOST program.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.