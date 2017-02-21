Investigators believe someone set church on fire in DeKalb County

An arson dog was used to look for evidence at a DeKalb County church Wednesday.

At least four fires burned on the property of Restoration Ministries Church on Mercer Road in Decatur around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators told CBS46 they believe someone intentionally tried to set the church on fire. The ATF is assisting in the investigation.

A DeKalb County Fire Department investigator walked around the property with the ATF-trained dog Wednesday afternoon. CBS46 learned the dog made a hit.

Tuesday night flames were found at four different locations around the church, including outside the front door and at the church's shed. There were also fires set in the field and woods next to the church.

"That was something that clued us off – multiple points of origin," said DeKalb County Fire Captain Eric Jackson.

Pastor Perry Scott says he and other members found the blaze as they were showing up for bible study Tuesday night.

"Who would do this and why? I have no idea, only thing I can think of is somebody that done this that don't have any kind of conscious," he said.

No no was hurt in the fires.

Investigators continue to look for evidence. Captain Jackson said they are looking at all angles as they try to figure out a motive.

He said, "We can't take anything for granted, especially in this particular day and age where you get a lot of things that are said against a church.”

