Artists ask lawmakers for music tax breaks in Georgia

Several people are scrambling to find a new place to live after an early morning fire at a DeKalb County apartment complex Thursday morning.More >
Several people are scrambling to find a new place to live after an early morning fire at a DeKalb County apartment complex Thursday morning.More >
Jessica Killingsworth could not believe it when her home surveillance camera in Doraville captured a woman pulling up a political sign in her front yard and trashing it.More >
Jessica Killingsworth could not believe it when her home surveillance camera in Doraville captured a woman pulling up a political sign in her front yard and trashing it.More >
The City of Dunwoody found nearly 15 percent of drivers were driving well over the listed 25 mile per hour speed limit. Seventy-three percent of the neighbors petitioned the city to make changes to slow drivers down.More >
The City of Dunwoody found nearly 15 percent of drivers were driving well over the listed 25 mile per hour speed limit. Seventy-three percent of the neighbors petitioned the city to make changes to slow drivers down.More >
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >
Police say two people were shot late Tuesday after an argument in Chamblee.More >
Police say two people were shot late Tuesday after an argument in Chamblee.More >
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >
A woman tells CBS46 she was walking her dog in midtown Atlanta Wednesday when a stranger approached her and kicked her poodle-mix in the jaw.More >
A woman tells CBS46 she was walking her dog in midtown Atlanta Wednesday when a stranger approached her and kicked her poodle-mix in the jaw.More >
Some metro Atlanta parents refused to hold back, speaking out about significantly lower test scores across the Henry County School District.More >
Some metro Atlanta parents refused to hold back, speaking out about significantly lower test scores across the Henry County School District.More >
Georgia middle school students screamed in science class as a teacher and a staff member got into a fist fight right in front of their desks.More >
Georgia middle school students screamed in science class as a teacher and a staff member got into a fist fight right in front of their desks.More >