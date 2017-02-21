Lyft driver accused of assaulting woman indicted on felony rape charges

Officials say a young person is suspected of setting off fireworks inside a Publix in Atlanta.More >
An unconscious driver that hit a parked car in Villa Rica is believed to have been in possession of the substance known as "Gray Death."More >
Amanda Yvonne Moore, 42, went to Kar Kingdom May 17 to test drive a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica. Police say she presented a fraudulent drivers' license, departed the dealership on the test drive, but did not return.More >
A home invasion suspect who was also suspected of robbing a Dollar General was killed by a homeowner. RMore >
Police say a passenger in a vehicle was shot by officers after he allegedly opened fire on them outside a bank in Cobb County Tuesday.More >
A security officer is being criticized for snatching a ball away from a 6 year-old boy during the Braves game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at SunTrust Park Wednesday night.More >
The Fulton County Board of Elections has made a number of changes to where voters can cast their ballot in the special election set for June 20.More >
Police say a passenger in a vehicle was shot by officers after he allegedly opened fire on them outside a bank in Cobb County Tuesday.More >
Law enforcement leaders in Cobb County said they've seen a noticeable drop in car break-ins in the Cumberland Mall area since the opening of Suntrust Park.More >
A man was arrested in Cobb County early Thursday and charged with 23 counts of animal cruelty.More >
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >
A woman tells CBS46 she was walking her dog in midtown Atlanta Wednesday when a stranger approached her and kicked her poodle-mix in the jaw.More >
Some metro Atlanta parents refused to hold back, speaking out about significantly lower test scores across the Henry County School District.More >
Georgia middle school students screamed in science class as a teacher and a staff member got into a fist fight right in front of their desks.More >
