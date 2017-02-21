Lyft driver accused of assaulting woman indicted on felony rape charges

A Lyft driver accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a trip has been indicted on charges of felony rape.

(MORE: Lyft driver accused of raping woman on ride home)

Jerome Booze, of Decatur, is accused of raping a woman after she got into his car for a Lyft ride. The woman was going to her home in Vinings from a bar in Atlanta when the alleged incident occurred, according to authorities.

According to Lyft's website, they do full background checks on drivers, eliminating anyone with a felony, violent or sex crimes.

Booze was indicted on Feb. 16, according to a spokesperson with Cobb County.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.