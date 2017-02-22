Officer injured breaking window of fleeing suspect

Arson investigators are trying to locate two young men suspected of setting fire to a display full of fireworks inside an Atlanta Publix grocery store.More >
Arson investigators are trying to locate two young men suspected of setting fire to a display full of fireworks inside an Atlanta Publix grocery store.More >
An unconscious driver that hit a parked car in Villa Rica is believed to have been in possession of the substance known as "Gray Death."More >
An unconscious driver that hit a parked car in Villa Rica is believed to have been in possession of the substance known as "Gray Death."More >
Amanda Yvonne Moore, 42, went to Kar Kingdom May 17 to test drive a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica. Police say she presented a fraudulent drivers' license, departed the dealership on the test drive, but did not return.More >
Amanda Yvonne Moore, 42, went to Kar Kingdom May 17 to test drive a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica. Police say she presented a fraudulent drivers' license, departed the dealership on the test drive, but did not return.More >
A home invasion suspect who was also suspected of robbing a Dollar General was killed by a homeowner. RMore >
A home invasion suspect who was also suspected of robbing a Dollar General was killed by a homeowner. RMore >
Police say a passenger in a vehicle was shot by officers after he allegedly opened fire on them outside a bank in Cobb County Tuesday.More >
Police say a passenger in a vehicle was shot by officers after he allegedly opened fire on them outside a bank in Cobb County Tuesday.More >
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >
A woman tells CBS46 she was walking her dog in midtown Atlanta Wednesday when a stranger approached her and kicked her poodle-mix in the jaw.More >
A woman tells CBS46 she was walking her dog in midtown Atlanta Wednesday when a stranger approached her and kicked her poodle-mix in the jaw.More >
Some metro Atlanta parents refused to hold back, speaking out about significantly lower test scores across the Henry County School District.More >
Some metro Atlanta parents refused to hold back, speaking out about significantly lower test scores across the Henry County School District.More >
The union representing DeKalb’s firefighters posted a video on YouTube saying the department is “struggling.”More >
The union representing DeKalb’s firefighters posted a video on YouTube saying the department is “struggling.”More >