Officer injured breaking window of fleeing suspect

An officer sustained injuries smashing out the vehicle window of a man suspected of stealing the car and ramming it into other vehicles at a motel early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. at the Cheshire Bridge Motel in northeast Atlanta.

Police say the man, identified as Dwight Beckett, crashed the vehicle into several others in the parking lot while allegedly attempting to run over an officer. Officers caught up with the vehicle and were forced to break the window in order to wrestle Beckett out.

An officer sustained a hand injury in the process.

Beckett is facing three counts of aggravated assault on police..

