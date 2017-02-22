Gwinnett County Police seek trio suspected in several carjackings

Police in Gwinnett County are searching for three people accused of carjacking a woman in an incident that was caught on camera.

Frederick Spears, 21, Andre Allen, 21, and Ariauna Outley, 19, could be connected to several carjackings across Duluth, Brookhaven and Sandy Springs. In the latest case, a woman was followed home by the suspects and when she pulled into her driveway, they pulled a gun and made off with her Mercedes Benz SUV.

The vehicle was later recovered in Covington.

She wasn't hurt but the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Surveillance video

Police consider the suspects to be armed and dangerous. If you have any information, you're urged to contact Gwinnett County Police at 770-513-5000.

