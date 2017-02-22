Gwinnett County Police seek trio suspected in several carjackings

The fires were reported Tuesday at the Brentwood Down Apartments on Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Lilburn.More >
The fires were reported Tuesday at the Brentwood Down Apartments on Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Lilburn.More >
Arson investigators are trying to locate two young men suspected of setting fire to a display full of fireworks inside an Atlanta Publix grocery store.More >
Arson investigators are trying to locate two young men suspected of setting fire to a display full of fireworks inside an Atlanta Publix grocery store.More >
An unconscious driver that hit a parked car in Villa Rica is believed to have been in possession of the substance known as "Gray Death."More >
An unconscious driver that hit a parked car in Villa Rica is believed to have been in possession of the substance known as "Gray Death."More >
Amanda Yvonne Moore, 42, went to Kar Kingdom May 17 to test drive a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica. Police say she presented a fraudulent drivers' license, departed the dealership on the test drive, but did not return.More >
Amanda Yvonne Moore, 42, went to Kar Kingdom May 17 to test drive a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica. Police say she presented a fraudulent drivers' license, departed the dealership on the test drive, but did not return.More >
A home invasion suspect who was also suspected of robbing a Dollar General was killed by a homeowner. RMore >
A home invasion suspect who was also suspected of robbing a Dollar General was killed by a homeowner. RMore >
Rickey Williams was sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shooting of Lynette Karim.More >
Rickey Williams was sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shooting of Lynette Karim.More >
The fires were reported Tuesday at the Brentwood Down Apartments on Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Lilburn.More >
The fires were reported Tuesday at the Brentwood Down Apartments on Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Lilburn.More >
A man who barricaded himself in a bedroom after deputies attempted to serve eviction-type paperwork at a home in Gwinnett County Wednesday afternoon has been booked into jail.More >
A man who barricaded himself in a bedroom after deputies attempted to serve eviction-type paperwork at a home in Gwinnett County Wednesday afternoon has been booked into jail.More >
The northbound lanes of I-85 were closed for hours in Gwinnett County after a truck hauling watermelon spilled its entire load onto the roadway after a crash early Thursday morning.More >
The northbound lanes of I-85 were closed for hours in Gwinnett County after a truck hauling watermelon spilled its entire load onto the roadway after a crash early Thursday morning.More >
Police say a car somehow went into a pond at an apartment complex in Gwinnett County late Tuesday.More >
Police say a car somehow went into a pond at an apartment complex in Gwinnett County late Tuesday.More >
A woman tells CBS46 she was walking her dog in midtown Atlanta Wednesday when a stranger approached her and kicked her poodle-mix in the jaw.More >
A woman tells CBS46 she was walking her dog in midtown Atlanta Wednesday when a stranger approached her and kicked her poodle-mix in the jaw.More >
The union representing DeKalb’s firefighters posted a video on YouTube saying the department is “struggling.”More >
The union representing DeKalb’s firefighters posted a video on YouTube saying the department is “struggling.”More >
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >
Some metro Atlanta parents refused to hold back, speaking out about significantly lower test scores across the Henry County School District.More >
Some metro Atlanta parents refused to hold back, speaking out about significantly lower test scores across the Henry County School District.More >