Police body cam captures dramatic rescue from burning car

A body camera worn by a police officer in Washington D.C. captured the dramatic rescue of a man trapped inside a burning vehicle on Monday.

The video shows officers rushing towards the vehicle and then smashing the windows before dragging a man to safety. Smoke billows out of the vehicle as the rescue attempt ensues.

The driver was the only person inside the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Watch the video below

