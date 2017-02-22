'Brick Fest Live' heads to Atlanta

In November 2015, Ronald Lee Kyles was served with an arrest warrant charging him for the rapes and murders of Sharon Brady and her 13-year-old daughter, Samantha.More >
In November 2015, Ronald Lee Kyles was served with an arrest warrant charging him for the rapes and murders of Sharon Brady and her 13-year-old daughter, Samantha.More >
A Cobb County charter school on the brink of closing has been granted a charter listing and will remain open.More >
A Cobb County charter school on the brink of closing has been granted a charter listing and will remain open.More >
A security officer is being criticized for snatching a ball away from a 6 year-old boy during the Braves game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at SunTrust Park Wednesday night.More >
A security officer is being criticized for snatching a ball away from a 6 year-old boy during the Braves game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at SunTrust Park Wednesday night.More >
The Fulton County Board of Elections has made a number of changes to where voters can cast their ballot in the special election set for June 20.More >
The Fulton County Board of Elections has made a number of changes to where voters can cast their ballot in the special election set for June 20.More >
Police say a passenger in a vehicle was shot by officers after he allegedly opened fire on them outside a bank in Cobb County Tuesday.More >
Police say a passenger in a vehicle was shot by officers after he allegedly opened fire on them outside a bank in Cobb County Tuesday.More >
A woman tells CBS46 she was walking her dog in midtown Atlanta Wednesday when a stranger approached her and kicked her poodle-mix in the jaw.More >
A woman tells CBS46 she was walking her dog in midtown Atlanta Wednesday when a stranger approached her and kicked her poodle-mix in the jaw.More >
The union representing DeKalb’s firefighters posted a video on YouTube saying the department is “struggling.”More >
The union representing DeKalb’s firefighters posted a video on YouTube saying the department is “struggling.”More >
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >
Some metro Atlanta parents refused to hold back, speaking out about significantly lower test scores across the Henry County School District.More >
Some metro Atlanta parents refused to hold back, speaking out about significantly lower test scores across the Henry County School District.More >