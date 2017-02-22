'Brick Fest Live' heads to Atlanta

The largest touring LEGO Fan experience will make a stop in Georgia for two days only. Brick Fest Live will debut at the Cobb Galleria February 25 and 26.

The show features mind-blowing creations, challenge and build areas, and the largest LEGO vendor market anywhere featuring favorite sets, custom creations, and ultra-rare items.

“Brick Fest Live! was created to increase awareness that science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) are all in play when it comes to LEGO and other construction toys,” says Brick Fest Live! founder Chad Collins. “At Brick Fest Live!, families build together to accomplish their goals and find creative solutions—all while inspiring the next generation of artists, engineers and leaders.”

SESSIONS: All priced at: $24.50

Saturday Feb 25, 2017: 10 AM- 2 PM

Saturday Feb 25, 2017: 2 PM- 6 PM

Sunday Feb 26, 2017: 10 AM- 2 PM

Sunday Feb 26, 2017: 2 PM- 6 PM

VIP SESSIONS: Include 1-hour early entrance with all day admission with re-entry, goodie bag, and exclusive VIP lanyard! Priced at: $49.50

Saturday Feb 25, 2017: 9 AM- 6 PM

Sunday Feb 26, 2017: 9 AM- 6 PM



Tickets are immediately available at brickfestlive.com.

