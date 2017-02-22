'The Party' tour featuring Chris Brown, 50 Cent comes to Philips Arena

Some of the biggest names in hip hop will be taking the stage at Philips Arena in May.

Chris Brown's "The Party" tour will kick off this summer for 33 nights. The tour will feature Brown, 50 Cent, Fabulous, O.T. Genasis and Kap G.

The Party Tour begins a seven-week run on Friday, March 31 in Baltimore, with a stop at Atlanta’s Philips Arena on Tuesday, May 2.

For more information visit livenation.com.

