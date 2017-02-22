Brazen burglars spend an hour trying to pry open safe at car dealership

Two men have died from overdoses within 0.3 miles from one another in a neighborhood in Gwinnett County.More >
Two men have died from overdoses within 0.3 miles from one another in a neighborhood in Gwinnett County.More >
Rickey Williams was sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shooting of Lynette Karim.More >
Rickey Williams was sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shooting of Lynette Karim.More >
The fires were reported Tuesday at the Brentwood Down Apartments on Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Lilburn.More >
The fires were reported Tuesday at the Brentwood Down Apartments on Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Lilburn.More >
A man who barricaded himself in a bedroom after deputies attempted to serve eviction-type paperwork at a home in Gwinnett County Wednesday afternoon has been booked into jail.More >
A man who barricaded himself in a bedroom after deputies attempted to serve eviction-type paperwork at a home in Gwinnett County Wednesday afternoon has been booked into jail.More >
The northbound lanes of I-85 were closed for hours in Gwinnett County after a truck hauling watermelon spilled its entire load onto the roadway after a crash early Thursday morning.More >
The northbound lanes of I-85 were closed for hours in Gwinnett County after a truck hauling watermelon spilled its entire load onto the roadway after a crash early Thursday morning.More >
A woman tells CBS46 she was walking her dog in midtown Atlanta Wednesday when a stranger approached her and kicked her poodle-mix in the jaw.More >
A woman tells CBS46 she was walking her dog in midtown Atlanta Wednesday when a stranger approached her and kicked her poodle-mix in the jaw.More >
The union representing DeKalb’s firefighters posted a video on YouTube saying the department is “struggling.”More >
The union representing DeKalb’s firefighters posted a video on YouTube saying the department is “struggling.”More >
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >
Some metro Atlanta parents refused to hold back, speaking out about significantly lower test scores across the Henry County School District.More >
Some metro Atlanta parents refused to hold back, speaking out about significantly lower test scores across the Henry County School District.More >