Meet and greet planned for City of South Fulton candidates, residents

The elections for the new City of South Fulton is just a month away.

Residents interested in meeting the candidates vying for the elected positions will have an opportunity to speak directly to the candidates in each district race.

The event will be held Thursday, February 23 at the Georgia International Convention Center from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

The meet and greet community event is hosted by a number of Greek-lettered organizations including Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. (Nu Lambda Omega and Pi Alpha Omega Chapters), Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. (Omicron Phi Lambda Chapter), and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (Atlanta, Atlanta Suburban and East Point/College Park Alumnae Chapters).

Residents unable to attend the event will be able to meet each candidate online via live stream at www.Facebook.com @SouthFultonLiving.

