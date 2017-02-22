Updated flood map in Cobb County could impact hundreds of homes

An updated map of the areas at risk of flooding in Cobb County could have implications for hundreds of home owners, who may now be required to seek flood insurance for their houses.

"It's important for people to realize what their flood risk is," said Bill Higgins with the county's storm water management division. "People who've lived in the county for a long time ... they may well be surprised. Seems like 20 percent or more of people get surprised when a flooding event occurs."

If you'd like to see if your home is in a flood zone, maps are available at www.GeorgiaDFIRM.com.

