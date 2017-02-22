Sketch released of unidentified skeletal remains found in woods

The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s office needs the public's help identifying a man who's skeletal remains were found July 2015. A Forensic Artist from the GBI released reconstruction sketch of the victim Wednesday.

The remains were found in a wooded area between Satellite Blvd and Buford Highway near Suwanee Creek in Buford.

According to officials, the remains had been in the woods for several years.

The man was estimated to be between 25-40 years of age and 5’3” to 5’7”. No clothing or personal effects were located due to the amount of time the man was at the location.

The remains show multiple composite fillings and one root canal involving a tooth of the lower jaw. These impressions have been confirmed by a forensic anthropologist.

There were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play noted at the scene.

