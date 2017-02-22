APS teams up with Purposity to help students in need

A vast majority of APS students live in poverty with more than 77 percent of its 51,046 students qualifying for free and reduced price meals.

Every day, school administrators are faced with meeting emergency needs of these students and their families for things like winter coats, school uniforms, and space heaters for their homes.

Giving a helping hand to an Atlanta Public Schools student in need will soon become a lot easier for caring residents. APS has teamed up with Purposity to provide a new and easy way for anyone to help local students.

Purposity in APS provides a centralized, online portal to connect students who have specific practical needs with generous community members who can help meet those needs.

Examples of some of the needs includes shoes, coats, backpacks, or toiletries. Those local needs are published on www.purposity.com and sent out through a weekly text message. With just a few clicks on a mobile phone, the need can be met.

