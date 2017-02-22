Police: Nanny left child asleep, locked in car with windows cracked

Roswell Police arrested a 19-year-old babysitter who they said left kids she was caring for in her car reportedly because one of them was asleep.

Police spokeswoman Lisa Holland confirms to CBS46 the Leah Wilging is under investigation after she went into the store and left the child to sleep in the car around 2 p.m. on Feb. 13 when the high temperature was around 67 degrees.

Police said the windows were cracked about two inches and the children didn't appear to be in distress, but they were crying at times.

An officer contacted the childrens' father, who came and picked them up. Police charged her with two counts of reckless conduct and booked her into the Roswell City Jail.

