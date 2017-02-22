Covington man hits $9.6 million lottery jackpot

Officials say a Covington man won a $9.6 million lottery jackpot.

Michael Camp came forward to claim his prize after the Feb. 6 Jumbo Bucks drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at the Golden Pantry in the 3500 block of Salem Road in Covington, according to officials.

Officials say Camp matched all six numbers using the Quick Pik option.

Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $18.1 billion to the state for education since its first year.

