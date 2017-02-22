Polk County school superintendent suspended after incident at school

Officials say the superintendent of the Polk County School District has been suspended with pay after an incident at a school.

An official confirmed to CBS46 that Superintendent Darrell Wetherington was involved in an "unfortunate incident and disruption" involving his estranged wife in her classroom.

The alleged incident occurred on Feb. 17 at Westside Elementary School.

Attorneys representing the school district said Wetherington is suspended with pay while they investigate the incident "and other matters that might be pertinent to his continuation as Superintendent of the Polk County School District."

The entire statement from attorneys of the school district is provided below:

The Polk School District has voted to suspend Dr. Darrell Wetherington, with pay, on Tuesday evening, February 21, 2017. This occurred after an unfortunate incident and disruption at Westside Elementary School in Cedartown, Georgia. The Board feels that it is in the best interest of the System to temporarily relieve Dr. Wetherington at this time of his duties for the District. Any final decisions will be made, after investigation into the incident at Westside, and other matters that might be pertinent to his continuation as Superintendent of the Polk School District. The Board reminds all members of the public that ALL preliminary discussions regarding this investigation must be accomplished in executive session; provided that any action, such as occurring tonight, must be done in an open meeting. The Board asks all of the employees of the District to continue their excellent work for the betterment of the students, and the total educational system of Polk County. We thank you for your past work, the Polk School District’s many achievements and we look forward to many future achievements for the School District. Tommy Sanders

Chairman, Polk School District

Board of Education

