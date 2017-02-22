I-75 south metro express toll lanes attracting more drivers

Now that drivers are getting accustomed to the new I-75 south metro express toll lanes, transportation officials say they're pleased with the number of drivers using the lanes.

The lanes have been open a little less than a month. CBS46 learned from the State Toll and Roadway Authority that a good number of people are using it.

"So far we've been very pleased with the usage in the lanes," SRTA Director of External Affairs Matt said. "The first two weeks were toll free and we had over 50,000 trips in the lane those two weeks."

The numbers dropped some that third week when tolls went into effect. The total number of users week one was 24,017. That went up week two to 31,547. But week three with tolls charged dropped to 21,700.

"Once we did start the tolling we did expect that some people would drop off or take a little bit more time to get readjusted, but the numbers have started to move up where they were that first week," Markham said.

The tollway authority expects the number of users will continue to climb as more people get used to it.

