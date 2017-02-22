Inmate pleads not guilty after admitting to smuggling contraband into prison

CBS46 was in court for the ongoing case involving inmates who escape from and return to a federal prison in an Atlanta neighborhood.

We have been on top of the story of inmates smuggling contraband into the prison.

(MORE: Report finds inmates escaping jail, returning with contraband for years)

Wearing an orange sweatshirt and sweatpants, Justin Stinson walked in federal court on Feb. 22 with one objective -- to plead not guilty. On the table was an indictment charging him with one count of escape and five counts of bringing contraband into Atlanta's federal prison.

Stinson's not guilty plea is normal when standing in front of a magistrate judge. A defendant can only plead not guilty.

However, when going through Stinson's court documents, I found a complaint where Stinson admitted he was an inmate smuggling contraband back into prison.

According to the complaint, Stinson was busted by FBI agents as he tried to sneak a duffel bag full of tequila, cigarettes and scissors back into prison.

Criminal defense attorney Sara Becker says Stinson can change his mind and plead guilty or take the case to trial.

Stinson was originally in prison for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He was set to get out in December 2018, however, these new charges can certainly change that.

