Boil water advisory issued in Carrollton

The city of Carrollton says you should boil your water prior to drinking it, cooking with it or preparing baby food until further notice.

A water main break is causing water pressure in parts of the water system to "drop to dangerously low levels," according to the city.

Officials say you should boil your water for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil.

The city says it will notify customers when the water system has been restored to full operation.

