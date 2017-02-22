Man found shot in Atlanta

Police say a man was found shot and laying in an Atlanta street on Wednesday night.

The man was found in the 800 block of Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard SW just before 8:30 p.m.

A spokesperson with Atlanta police says the victim was alert and breathing when taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Three men were seen running in the direction of a nearby MARTA station, according to witnesses at the scene, but police say they do not have anyone in custody at this time.

