Atlanta mayor speaks for first time since removal of top lieutenant at city hall

Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed spoke publicly for the first time since he fired one of his top lieutenants. It's coming after federal agents searched the office of his Chief Procurement Officer, Adam Smith.

We're working to find out if it's connected to the bribery investigation involving city hall.

I went to get Adam Smith's side of the story and either no one was home, or no one was answering the door. When I went back to check again with the man Mayor Reed dismissed, I noticed something different -- three "No Trespassing" signs up at his home.

Smith hasn't been charged with anything.

The mayor made an appearance on CBS radio station V-103, addressing the bribery investigation.

"It's very disappointing, it makes me very frustrated and deeply hurt and it also makes me deeply hurt for my team because everybody is smeared by this behavior," said Reed at the radio station.

Reed refused to discuss what happened during the FBI search on Feb. 21, but says he's been transparent throughout this ordeal. Federal officials served a subpoena in the City Hall Procurement Office for equipment, including a computer from the office responsible for purchasing matters.

"I'm not talking about anyone specifically, but I am talking about a city hall that's lost its way, and a city hall that has an atmosphere of a culture of corruption," says Atlanta mayoral candidate and State Senator Vincent Fort.

Fort told me he'll be releasing suggestions for changes in city ethics soon.

I reached out to the seven other candidates and the only politician I heard back from was Michael Sterling. He released a statement saying in part:

"As a former federal prosecutor, I have seen a large number of raids, and it's incredibly clear to me that someone with my unique experience is needed in Atlanta's city hall. I will crack open the roof and fill every floor of City Hall with sunshine. I have prosecuted those who broke the public trust and I have cleaned up a corrupt city agency."

Of course, when Sterling is talking about is sunshine, he means open government and transparency.

