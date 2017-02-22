Mostly cloudy in Atlanta Thursday with morning fog

Expect morning fog in Atlanta with mostly cloudy skies for much of Thursday.

Will it rain?

No

What you need to know

It'll be dry in Atlanta Thursday, although you'll have to watch for fog as you drive to work. Temperatures will remain above average Thursday with 70's in the afternoon.

Plan your day

8 AM

Mostly cloudy with fog. 46°. East wind from 5-10 mph.



Noon

Mostly cloudy. 57°. Southeast wind from 5-10 mph.



3 PM

Partly cloudy. 62°. Southeast wind from 5-10 mph.



5 PM

Partly cloudy. 61°. Southeast wind from 5-10 mph.



7 PM

Partly cloudy. 60°. Southeast wind from 5-10 mph.



11 PM

Partly cloudy. 54°. Southeast wind from 5-10 mph.

Sunset Thursday

6:30 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Friday

