Surveillance video released of Bankroll Fresh shooting

CBS46 obtained video of a shootout at a recording studio that ended with the death of a rapper.

Bankroll Fresh was killed nearly one year ago and police still have not solved the crime, but they did release surveillance video from the incident on Wednesday.

We're seeing the video for the first time now because Atlanta police need your help.

The video from Street Exec Studios captures the seconds right before Trentavious White died in the shootout.

Almost everyone seen on camera is holding a gun aimed at a dark-colored car across the street with it's headlights on. You can see White on the right side of the video standing with another man. Police say White had an assault rifle in his left hand.

"When people shoot at each other, somebody is defending themselves. It's just a matter of who," says Atlanta Police Major Adam Lee.

Police say they know who shot White, but what they don't know is whether the shots fired from either side were in self defense.

They tell us it all started inside the studio with a fight between White and some other men. Police say White and his group stayed behind, but the other group left, coming back in the dark-colored car.

That's when the fight turned into a shootout.

"Determining absolutely who is the aggressor in this situation has been the challenge for us as well as the district attorney's office," says Lee.

Police have identified several people in the video, but they have not arrested anyone in the case.

Police tell us they have interviewed a number of witnesses. What they need now is for someone to either confirm what they already know, or tell them something they don't know about the shooting and lead them to anyone else who was involved in the shooting.

