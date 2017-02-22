Presentation of problems, solutions 2-3 years down the road for DeKalb Water customers

The City of Dunwoody wants to help ease up congestion on Ashford-Dunwoody Road near Perimeter Mall. People living and working in the area face it daily.More >
Police are looking for two men they say robbed a the Pinewood Restaurant early Friday morning.More >
The union representing DeKalb’s firefighters posted a video on YouTube saying the department is “struggling.”More >
Several people are scrambling to find a new place to live after an early morning fire at a DeKalb County apartment complex Thursday morning.More >
Jessica Killingsworth could not believe it when her home surveillance camera in Doraville captured a woman pulling up a political sign in her front yard and trashing it.More >
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >
A 35-year-old man was charged with homicide by vehicle after a crash in Cobb County Friday.More >
Arson investigators are trying to locate two young men suspected of setting fire to a display full of fireworks inside an Atlanta Publix grocery store.More >
Some metro Atlanta parents refused to hold back, speaking out about significantly lower test scores across the Henry County School District.More >
