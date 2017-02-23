PD: Gun store burglars may have struck previously

Surveillance video out of Newton County shows a pair of thieves raiding a Covington gun store and police believe they may have struck before.

Police said the two suspects may also be connected to an attempted robbery in Stockbridge, 25 miles away, when someone tried shooting their way in, but weren't successful.

In this most recent crime, police said the suspects used a hammer to smash out the counters and snatched all the guns they could before bolting.

These two events are just the latest in a crime trend CBS46 has been tracking for more than a year, from pawn shops in Villa Rica to this wild scene in Gwinnett County we've uncovered at least 41 gun stores across the state were hit in the first 10 months of 2016.

The number of guns stolen, by accounts of authorities are upwards of 700.

"In Georgia, there's over 2000 gun dealers, and a lot of them are, for lack of a better term, mom and pop establishments," one official told us.

