Researchers ask: Can people look to maps to avoid storms?

Researchers are looking into how to better warn residents of dangerous storms when many people can't locate their home on a map.

Social scientist April Taylor has surveyed some Alabama residents who could not identify their county on a map of the state.

Laura Myers, director the Center for Advanced Public Safety at the University of Alabama, has also been studying the issue. She believes part of the problem could be the maps themselves.

Now, there are plans to look at the problem on a wider level.

Al.com reports that Myers will lead a study set to begin this spring to find out more from residents in Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi.

The ultimate goal is to develop warnings and graphics that people can use to protect themselves from dangerous storms.

