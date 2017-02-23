Police seek man who shot three people inside restaurant

Police are seeking the two men pictured here after a shooting at a restaurant in Tucker on February 18, 2017. (SOURCE: WGCL)

Gwinnett County Police said they are searching for a man who opened fire during a fight inside a restaurant in Tucker.

It took place on February 18 at the Tram Chim Quan Cafe & Bar on Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker and left three people shot, but no one was killed. Police are still working to figure out what led to the fight.

Surveillance video shows a man retrieve a semi-automatic gun from his waistband before firing a shot into the ceiling. He then proceeds to fire three times as he leaves, striking three people. The video shows a second person attacking two people with a mug and beer bottle by striking them in the head.

The most serious injury anyone suffered was a gunshot wound to the abdomen and forearm. All victims involved have since been released from the hospital.

There were a number of people inside the restaurant during the shooting, so police said it is "miraculous" that no one was killed or more seriously injured.

The suspects are only described as two Vietnamese men, one of whom may be named "Van".

