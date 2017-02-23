Police seek man who shot three people inside restaurant

Two victims were transported to the in critical condition following a double shooting at an apartment complex in DeKalb County.More >
Two victims were transported to the in critical condition following a double shooting at an apartment complex in DeKalb County.More >
In November 2015, Ronald Lee Kyles was served with an arrest warrant charging him for the rapes and murders of Sharon Brady and her 13-year-old daughter, Samantha.More >
In November 2015, Ronald Lee Kyles was served with an arrest warrant charging him for the rapes and murders of Sharon Brady and her 13-year-old daughter, Samantha.More >
Police are looking for two men they say robbed a the Pinewood Restaurant early Friday morning.More >
Police are looking for two men they say robbed a the Pinewood Restaurant early Friday morning.More >
The fires were reported Tuesday at the Brentwood Down Apartments on Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Lilburn.More >
The fires were reported Tuesday at the Brentwood Down Apartments on Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Lilburn.More >
The Gwinnett County Department of Fire & Emergency Services and Safe Kids Gwinnett teamed up to prevent water-related emergencies and released information on how to keep your children safe around the pool and beach this summer.More >
The Gwinnett County Department of Fire & Emergency Services and Safe Kids Gwinnett teamed up to prevent water-related emergencies and released information on how to keep your children safe around the pool and beach this summer.More >
Two men have died from overdoses within 0.3 miles from one another in a neighborhood in Gwinnett County.More >
Two men have died from overdoses within 0.3 miles from one another in a neighborhood in Gwinnett County.More >
Rickey Williams was sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shooting of Lynette Karim.More >
Rickey Williams was sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shooting of Lynette Karim.More >
The fires were reported Tuesday at the Brentwood Down Apartments on Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Lilburn.More >
The fires were reported Tuesday at the Brentwood Down Apartments on Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Lilburn.More >
A man who barricaded himself in a bedroom after deputies attempted to serve eviction-type paperwork at a home in Gwinnett County Wednesday afternoon has been booked into jail.More >
A man who barricaded himself in a bedroom after deputies attempted to serve eviction-type paperwork at a home in Gwinnett County Wednesday afternoon has been booked into jail.More >
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >
The union representing DeKalb’s firefighters posted a video on YouTube saying the department is “struggling.”More >
The union representing DeKalb’s firefighters posted a video on YouTube saying the department is “struggling.”More >
Georgia State Patrol reports that a motorcyclist died after fleeing police in a high speed chase on State Route 400 Friday afternoon near the Dawson and Lumpkin County line.More >
Georgia State Patrol reports that a motorcyclist died after fleeing police in a high speed chase on State Route 400 Friday afternoon near the Dawson and Lumpkin County line.More >
Former Bullard Elementary School Assistant Principal Bonnie Cole was moved to Mableton Elementary March 2016, not long after she introduced yoga as a way of helping students relax.More >
Former Bullard Elementary School Assistant Principal Bonnie Cole was moved to Mableton Elementary March 2016, not long after she introduced yoga as a way of helping students relax.More >