Who will lead Democratic Party in the Donald Trump era?

The Democratic National Committee kicks off its winter meeting in Atlanta Thursday as it prepares to pick a new leader to represent Democrats in the era of Donald Trump.

Democrats have found themselves in the minority after losing the presidency in November, and before that, losing majorities in the House and Senate.

Eight candidates are battling it out to be the next chair of the DNC. They appeared at a debate that aired Wednesday on CNN.

One of the front-runners is former Labor Secretary Tom Perez who has the backing of establishment Democrats like Joe Biden.

“I’ve lost my voice going all over the country,” said Perez told the moderators. “My voice may be crackling now, but when we take over by implementing this 50-state strategy and making sure that Democrats have a voice, that is how we return the power to the people.”

Another front-runner is Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota, who has the support of Bernie Sanders.

“When Democrats lose elections, bad things happen to good people, and we cannot stand back and tolerate it,” Ellison said.

Others in the race for DNC chair include Jamie Harrison, chair of South Carolina’s Democratic Party; Pete Buttigieg, Mayor of South Bend, Indiana; Jehmu Greene, former president of Rock the Vote;

Sally Boynton Brown, executive director of the Idaho Democratic Party; Peter Peckarsky, a Wisconsin attorney; and Sam Ronan, an Air Force veteran and activist.

No matter who wins the vote Saturday in Atlanta, the debate showed the party hasn’t settled questions over just how vigorously to oppose President Trump or how to settle the division within its own ranks.

Buttigieg hopes to shake things up in the Democratic Party with a fresh face.

“We’ve got to get back to talking to people and about people in terms of their everyday lives,” he said.

The new chair will replace Donna Brazile, who took the job on an interim basis after Debbie Wasserman Schultz resigned the leadership last summer after WikiLeaks released emails that appeared to show DNC officials discussing how to hurt Sanders in the primaries.

