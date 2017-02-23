February is warmest on record in Atlanta so far

February 2017 is the warmest February on record in Atlanta so far.

The average temperature for the entire month is 55.5 degrees as of Feb. 22. The normal overall average temperature for February is 47.2 degrees.

Warmest Februaries on record

55.5° in 2017 54.9° in 1927 54.8° in 1890 54.6° in 1957 54.3° in 1990

February typically third-coolest month of year

February is typically the third-coolest month of the year in Atlanta with a normal monthly average temperature of 47.2 degrees. The coolest month of the year in Atlanta is typically January.

Our record February in Atlanta (so far) follows January 2017, which was the sixth-warmest January on record.

