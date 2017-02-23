Pursuit ends in crash near Sandy Springs

Police say a pursuit ended in a three-vehicle crash near Sandy Springs on Thursday.

The incident was on the southbound lanes of Georgia Highway 400 at I-285.

A spokesperson with the Department of Public Safety told CBS46 the man that was being chased fled on foot and remains at large.

There were also injuries reported due to the crash, according to the spokesperson.

