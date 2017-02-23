Victim killed while answering front door

Police are hoping you recognize the man in a video they released Thursday.

He knocks at the door of Carl Cosby Jr., and as the door opens he doesn't waste a second with conversation, proceeding to rapidly fire his gun until Cosby is dead.

Cosby lived in the house with his grandmother, who spoke at a press conference today.

"For a person to come to my house and shoot him through my door, and just murder him, it's very hard for us to take," said Doris Brown.

The shooting happened on November 2, 2016 at the apartments on Vanderbilt Court in northwest Atlanta. Since then, police have received no useful tips from the public.

The lack of answers isn't helping this mother cope with her 28-year-old son's death.

"This has been a traumatic loss for his two children that he's left behind, his brother, his sister. CJ was a very loving person. He would give you the shirt off of his back," said Jaynicia Cosby.

Atlanta police don't know the motive for the murder, but they know it was definitely something personal.

"He appears to be saying something. He's very angry. You can tell by the look on his face that he was very angry as he was shooting," said Maj. Adam Lee II.

Police are concerned about the cold-blooded nature of this killing and they want to get this man off the streets.

They want people with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous and still collect rewards.

